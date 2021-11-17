Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Genetron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genetron by 161.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 94,209 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the first quarter worth $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genetron by 109.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the first quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genetron alerts:

NASDAQ GTH opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08. Genetron Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Genetron Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.