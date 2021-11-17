Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of AAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

