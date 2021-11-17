Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of NextCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth $138,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 380.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52. NextCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.20.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

