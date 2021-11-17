Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84.

