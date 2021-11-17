Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 489,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Navient worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NAVI. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

