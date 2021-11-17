Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

