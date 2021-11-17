Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,632 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Venator Materials worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

