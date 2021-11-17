Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,751 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Provident Bancorp worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVBC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVBC opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.14. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

