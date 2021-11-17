Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 108,800 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.71% of FlexShopper worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FlexShopper by 82.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director James Douglas Allen acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $74,490 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.17. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

