Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,011 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.03% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

