Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.98% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.