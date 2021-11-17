Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,403 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 108,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $144,706.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,255 shares of company stock worth $1,328,579. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

