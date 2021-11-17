Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 168.2% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 43.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $988.65 million and approximately $103.71 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 168.2% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.76 or 0.00009493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00223784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,339,672 coins and its circulating supply is 171,739,098 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.