Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total value of $2,882,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $14.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.38. 1,577,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.83 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of -180.21 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.13.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $205,879,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

