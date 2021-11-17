Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Acquires $38,923.20 in Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $190,449.00.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.
- On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.
- On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $465,049.42.
NYSE:RCOR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 33,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,063. Renovacor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57.
RCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Renovacor Company Profile
Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
