Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Acquires $38,923.20 in Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $190,449.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $465,049.42.

NYSE:RCOR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 33,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,063. Renovacor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCOR. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter worth $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the third quarter worth $6,312,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

