Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.12

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $27.87. Renren shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 29,634 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Renren during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Renren during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

