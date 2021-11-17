Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.23. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

