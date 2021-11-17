Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post sales of $63.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.92 million. Repay reported sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $220.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Repay has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 236.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 938,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

