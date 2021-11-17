Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON: DLG):
- 11/12/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 396 ($5.17).
- 11/9/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/9/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 344 ($4.49) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of DLG stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 270.60 ($3.54). 4,321,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 295.29. The company has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.
In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).
