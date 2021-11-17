Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON: DLG):

11/12/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 396 ($5.17).

11/9/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/9/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 344 ($4.49) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of DLG stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 270.60 ($3.54). 4,321,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 295.29. The company has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

