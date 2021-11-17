Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Linde (LIN)

Linde (NYSE: LIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $339.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

10/12/2021 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $332.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

