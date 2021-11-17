Research Analysts Set Expectations for Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $34.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $34.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.40.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.97 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

