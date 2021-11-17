Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pollard Banknote (PBL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pollard Banknote (TSE: PBL) recently:
- 11/13/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$66.00 to C$46.50.
- 11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$46.50 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$58.00.
- 11/11/2021 – Pollard Banknote was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$55.00.
Shares of PBL stock traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.73. 70,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12-month low of C$23.75 and a 12-month high of C$67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.
