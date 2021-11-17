Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pollard Banknote (PBL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pollard Banknote (TSE: PBL) recently:

11/13/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$66.00 to C$46.50.

11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$46.50 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Pollard Banknote had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

11/11/2021 – Pollard Banknote was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$55.00.

Shares of PBL stock traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.73. 70,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12-month low of C$23.75 and a 12-month high of C$67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

