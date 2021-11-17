Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NFI Group (NFI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NFI Group (TSE: NFI) recently:
- 11/16/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$35.00.
- 11/5/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/29/2021 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.00.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$35.00.
- 9/20/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$32.00.
NFI stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 570,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,532. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.41 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 461.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.
