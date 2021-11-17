Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.55% of Resideo Technologies worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

