Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Trading 19.2% Higher

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN)’s stock price shot up 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

