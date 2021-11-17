Reviewing Entrée Resources (ERLFF) and Its Rivals

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Entrée Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entrée Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -17.10 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 19.77

Entrée Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16% Entrée Resources Competitors -53.41% -5.65% 0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entrée Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 795 3506 3777 109 2.39

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 53.51%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 50.13%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Entrée Resources competitors beat Entrée Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.