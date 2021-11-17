Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Revolution Medicines worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVMD opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

