Revomon (REVO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.15 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $28.83 million and $5.15 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00070960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,572.86 or 1.00237194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.40 or 0.06959182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.