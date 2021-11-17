Rewardiqa Hits Market Cap of $43,124.52 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $43,124.52 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000070 BTC.

REW is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

