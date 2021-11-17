RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of RH worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RH by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of RH by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 602.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $17,377,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

NYSE:RH opened at $651.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $665.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.02. RH has a 12-month low of $402.24 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

