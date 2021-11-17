Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the October 14th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust grew its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,127 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Ribbit LEAP has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

