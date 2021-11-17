Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) vs. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Head to Head Review

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -57.83% -27.86% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10%

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 611.11 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.22 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.55

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 4 5 0 2.40

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus price target of $12.26, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riley Exploration Permian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Riley Exploration Permian on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

