RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 100 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 77 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $19,343.94.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $9.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.53. 1,123,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.53 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

