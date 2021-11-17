RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,845,200 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the October 14th total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7763 per share. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

