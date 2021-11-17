Riskified (RSKD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Riskified (NYSE: RSKD):

11/17/2021 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Riskified was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

11/10/2021 – Riskified was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2021 – Riskified had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Riskified was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Riskified stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51. Riskified Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $23,791,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

