Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Acquires 9,997,650.00 in Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RIVN stock traded down 25.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 146.07. 71,765,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,966,063. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

