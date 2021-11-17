Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Rose M. Marcario Purchases 12,000 Shares

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Rose M. Marcario bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RIVN traded down 25.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 146.07. 71,765,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,966,063. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 95.20 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

