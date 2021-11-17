RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 332,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,987,582 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.66.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,889 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in RLX Technology by 643.8% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after buying an additional 6,889,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after buying an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

