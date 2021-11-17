Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 6,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 10,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload, and Ascent Global Logistics. The Truckload Logistics segment manages pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight.

