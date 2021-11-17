Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $14,020.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $15,210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,685,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,430,000 after buying an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after buying an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

