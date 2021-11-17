Robust Token (RBT) Trading 68.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Robust Token has traded down 68.9% against the dollar. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $118,363.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for about $49.18 or 0.00081861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00093169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,287.93 or 1.00341783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.89 or 0.07013497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,886 coins and its circulating supply is 34,936 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

