Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 80,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $31.35 on Wednesday, hitting $245.11. 12,919,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,353. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.88 and its 200 day moving average is $353.18. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.50 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 347.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.14.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

