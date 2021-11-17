Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay Sells 1,325 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $31.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.11. 12,919,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.18. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Roku by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 60,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.14.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.