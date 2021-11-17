Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.92. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 2,578,858 shares trading hands.

RYCEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.