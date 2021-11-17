ROOBEE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00017205 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00230330 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000956 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.