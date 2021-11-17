Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.26 and last traded at $121.56. 31,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,905,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

