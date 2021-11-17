Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:META)

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,168 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,959% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,465 call options.

NYSEARCA:META traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,507,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

