Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.61 Million Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.82% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOOD. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $98.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

