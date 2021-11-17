Royal Bank of Canada Invests $5.36 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,882 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,523,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 429,804 shares of company stock valued at $24,623,860 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATH opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

