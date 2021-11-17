Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$73.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,552. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.